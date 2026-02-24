Nkcfo LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Allient Inc. $ALNT

Nkcfo LLC lowered its holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Allient were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allient by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after buying an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allient by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 333,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Allient by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allient by 2.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allient during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALNT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Allient in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allient from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Allient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.53. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

Allient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.