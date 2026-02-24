Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $710,000 in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Welltower Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $209.18 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.49.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.Welltower’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

