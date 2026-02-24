Nkcfo LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.9% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $725.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $449.20 and a 12 month high of $745.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,634,929.64. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.