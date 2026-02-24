Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $834,000 Position in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VITL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $586,526.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 649,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,771,424.20. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,361,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,242,711.50. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,477. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

