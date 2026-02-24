Cellnex Telecom (CLLNY) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cellnex Telecom to post earnings of $0.1253 per share and revenue of $1.2409 billion for the quarter.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded Cellnex Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA is a leading independent wireless telecommunications infrastructure operator based in Barcelona, Spain. The company designs, builds and manages telecom tower sites and related connectivity solutions, offering site rental services to mobile network operators, broadcasters and enterprises. Its portfolio includes macro sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cells, in-building coverage, fiber networks and edge computing nodes, all aimed at enhancing voice, data and next-generation digital services.

Founded as a spin-off from Abertis Infraestructuras in 2015, Cellnex launched an initial public offering on the Madrid Stock Exchange in May of that year.

