Jamieson Wellness (JWLLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Jamieson Wellness to post earnings of $0.6610 per share and revenue of $274.8020 million for the quarter.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness is a leading Canadian manufacturer and distributor of nutraceutical products, including vitamins, minerals, herbal remedies and dietary supplements. Founded in 1922, the company has grown to offer a diverse portfolio of formulations designed to support general health, immune function, digestion and other specialized wellness needs. Its flagship Jamieson brand is complemented by sub-brands such as bkind, reflecting a commitment to innovation and consumer choice across a range of tablet, capsule and gummy formats.

The company serves both domestic and international markets through a multi-channel approach that includes major mass and drug retailers, specialty stores and direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.