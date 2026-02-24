CERo Therapeutics (CERO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.
CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($9.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CERO opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. CERo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $852,923.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERo Therapeutics
CERo Therapeutics Company Profile
CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CERo Therapeutics
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.