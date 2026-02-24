CERo Therapeutics (CERO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($9.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERO opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. CERo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $852,923.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CERO shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Maxim Group downgraded CERo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CERo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

