Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,602,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,032,000 after acquiring an additional 442,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,520,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,208,000 after purchasing an additional 282,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,232,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,960,000 after purchasing an additional 641,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

