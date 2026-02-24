JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 83,185 Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF $FLCA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,925,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,185 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $87,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Trading Down 0.6%

FLCA stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

