TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $6.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TScan Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TScan Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at TScan Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,012,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,624.40. This trade represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 161,801 shares of company stock valued at $145,621 in the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1,142.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 201,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 292,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 306,968 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. TScan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging its proprietary T-Scan platform, the company seeks to identify high-affinity TCRs that recognize intracellular tumor antigens presented on the surface of cancer cells. TScan’s approach aims to broaden the reach of immunotherapy beyond current targets by unlocking a wider array of cancer-associated proteins.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.