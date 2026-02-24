Scotiabank Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mullen Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.95.

Mullen Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$16.98 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of C$533.88 million for the quarter.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.