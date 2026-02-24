Q1 EPS Estimate for Rockwell Automation Decreased by Analyst

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.33.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $386.85 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $438.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.50 and a 200-day moving average of $376.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.48, for a total transaction of $58,762.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,803.76. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $191,361.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,250.02. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

