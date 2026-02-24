FY2027 Earnings Estimate for DPM Metals Issued By Scotiabank

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for DPM Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DPM Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Get DPM Metals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPMLF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DPM Metals Trading Up 4.4%

DPMLF stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. DPM Metals has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). DPM Metals had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $352.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.77 million.

DPM Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada?based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high?grade gold?copper?silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold?copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DPM Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPM Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.