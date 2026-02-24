Scotiabank Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $12.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.67. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2027 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities set a $251.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.91.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $240.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $240.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,338,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,618,730,000 after buying an additional 572,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,979,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,557,772,000 after buying an additional 309,717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,920,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,705 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,712,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,974,242,000 after acquiring an additional 602,489 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,665,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,641,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

