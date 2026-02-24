Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ KALU opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.42. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 212.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 323.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi?fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high?value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.



