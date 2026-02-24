Driven Brands (DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $459.5010 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Driven Brands Trading Down 2.0%

DRVN opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott L. O’melia sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 326,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,104. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Driven Brands by 22.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 139,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 95.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 124,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 744.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company’s platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.