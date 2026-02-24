Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $110.7940 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.70. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $332,810.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 98,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,004.58. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 19,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $505,741.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 721,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,393,303. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 124,656 shares of company stock worth $3,312,365 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

