IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $14,278,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,008,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in IQVIA by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,279,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,722,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in IQVIA by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

