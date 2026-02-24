Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 783.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 103,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 70,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

