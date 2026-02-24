Integra LifeSciences (IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $429.62 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 3.7%

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IART. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,353,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

