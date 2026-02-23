Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $415.30 and last traded at $420.97. 25,231,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 37,045,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

