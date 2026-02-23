Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) CEO John Furner Sells 13,125 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO John Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $1,694,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,308,944.40. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.81. 25,650,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,966,684. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Key Walmart News

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.