Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $138.59 and last traded at $141.0720. 31,564,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 26,936,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.97.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $405.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

