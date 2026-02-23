Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.27 and last traded at $150.72. Approximately 15,452,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,339,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.28.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.23. The company has a market cap of $628.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.