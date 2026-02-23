UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $281.67 and last traded at $282.2280. 7,225,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 10,458,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.00.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.30. The company has a market cap of $255.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

