IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.81. 13,855,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,165,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

More IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

IonQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Activity

In other IonQ news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,145. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IonQ by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in IonQ by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.