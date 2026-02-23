Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 9,075 shares.The stock last traded at $5.3640 and had previously closed at $5.36.

Rakuten Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rakuten, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten’s business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

