Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company’s core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu’s offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

