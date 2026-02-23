Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) EVP Sells $2,549,840.52 in Stock

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN – Get Free Report) EVP James Coyle sold 88,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $2,549,840.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,343.27. This trade represents a 58.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Openlane Trading Down 7.8%

NYSE OPLN traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.39. 1,683,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Openlane has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Openlane had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.380 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPLN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Openlane during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Openlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Openlane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Openlane in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy (b-)” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Openlane from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Openlane from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Openlane from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Openlane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

