iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.3650, with a volume of 123651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
