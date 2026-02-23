iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.3650, with a volume of 123651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 437,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 259,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

