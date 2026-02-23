Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 447102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Up 13.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$78.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

