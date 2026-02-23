Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 9% – Here’s What Happened

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.5850. 1,506,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,419,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2,541.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 1,086,372 shares during the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $6,463,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $5,980,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $5,955,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.