Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.1250, with a volume of 6080440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 88,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $365,321.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 146,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,934.16. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $26,574.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,009.12. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 778,569 shares of company stock worth $3,816,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $112,681,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331,510 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

