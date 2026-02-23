Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Paymentus had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.77 million.

Paymentus Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of PAY traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,917. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAY shares. Raymond James Financial raised Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paymentus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

