Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2026

Paymentus (NYSE:PAYGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Paymentus had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.77 million.

Paymentus Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of PAY traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,917. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAY shares. Raymond James Financial raised Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAY

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paymentus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

See Also

Earnings History for Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.