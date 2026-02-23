Enel Chile (ENIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Enel Chile to post earnings of $0.1530 per share and revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.1%

Enel Chile stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 591,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,042,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 666,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Santander cut shares of Enel Chile to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enel Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENIC

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile’s leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.