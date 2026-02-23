Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.99. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 64,443 shares traded.

IMPUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a $23.00 price target on shares of Impala Platinum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Impala Platinum to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impala Platinum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

