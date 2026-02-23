BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/8/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $37,898.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,945 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,352.95. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $1,016,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 336,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,149,631.20. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 176,121 shares of company stock valued at $13,009,631 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

