BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) in the last few weeks:
- 2/17/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.
- 1/8/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – BridgeBio Pharma is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma
In related news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $37,898.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,945 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,352.95. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $1,016,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 336,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,149,631.20. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 176,121 shares of company stock valued at $13,009,631 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.
