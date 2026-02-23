Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.3740. Approximately 72,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 255,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lands’ End Trading Down 9.7%

The company has a market cap of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Lands’ End has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.810 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.710-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lands’ End by 83.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ: LE) is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands’ End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands’ End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

