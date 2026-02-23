Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.12. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 12,091 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paladin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.05 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paladin Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia?based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company’s securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin’s flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

