Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $14.70. Seven and I shares last traded at $14.2110, with a volume of 4,764 shares.

Seven and I Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Seven and I had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seven and I Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company’s core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

