CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 35,354 shares.The stock last traded at $99.13 and had previously closed at $100.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAN. Weiss Ratings downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.28%.The firm had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CVR Partners by 1,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, L.P. (NYSE: UAN) is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership’s operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

