Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 75,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 62,712 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.32.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.26 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.46.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.0142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located in the Permian Basin region of West Texas. Established in 1980 by Apache Oil Company, the Trust does not engage in exploration or production activities. Instead, it owns net profit interests on specified acreage, allowing unitholders to participate directly in the cash flows generated by hydrocarbon extraction without bearing the costs or risks associated with day-to-day field operations.
The Trust’s interests cover acreage predominantly in Reeves and Loving Counties, where mature wells have been developed over several decades.
