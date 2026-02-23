Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Trading 6.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 5,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

