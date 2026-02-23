Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Trading 6.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 5,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fuji Electric
Fuji Electric Stock Down 0.5%
Fuji Electric Company Profile
Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.
The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.