Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Holdings Raised by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,671,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $137.76 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

