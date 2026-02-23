Payden & Rygel Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 391,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 28,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $652,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 204,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,831.92. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $382,643.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,094.34. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.72%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile



Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Featured Stories

