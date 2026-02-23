Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright comprises about 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CW stock opened at $707.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $714.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total value of $1,649,753.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,724,761.68. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,126.72. This trade represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

