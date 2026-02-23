Patient Square Capital LP Sells 340,998 Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Patient Square Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,998 shares during the quarter. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.9% of Patient Square Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patient Square Capital LP owned about 1.47% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,636.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,301,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after buying an additional 151,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In related news, insider Ramiro Ribeiro sold 42,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $727,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint’s commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint’s lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

