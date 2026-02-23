Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brixmor Property Group traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.8950, with a volume of 3130360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 505,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

