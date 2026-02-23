Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

TSE MFC opened at C$50.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$36.93 and a one year high of C$52.97.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.03 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6104452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Manulife Financial

In other news, insider Shamus Edward Weiland sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.95, for a total value of C$4,332,075.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,618,580.25. This represents a 62.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

