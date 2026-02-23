Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.740 EPS.

Shares of LINC opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $985.31 million, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $307,547.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,574.14. This represents a 35.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,028,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 202,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LINC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

