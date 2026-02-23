Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.740 EPS.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance
Shares of LINC opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $985.31 million, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $307,547.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,574.14. This represents a 35.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on LINC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Key Lincoln Educational Services News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Educational Services this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported Q4 and full?year 2025 results that exceeded its financial guidance and flagged continued strong growth for 2026 — signals operational momentum and revenue strength. GlobeNewswire: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management introduced a FY2026 outlook with revenue guidance ($580M–$590M) well above consensus, reinforcing the revenue growth story. Seeking Alpha: Beats estimates; introduces FY26 outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have reacted: at least one price target was raised to $33 and an upgrade drove an earlier gap up, indicating some buy-side enthusiasm. AmericanBankingNews: Price Target Raised to $33 AmericanBankingNews: Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and analyst model revisions are active ahead of the Q4 release — useful for context but not new fundamentals. MSN: Q4 earnings report preview
- Negative Sentiment: Management’s FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.640–$0.740 is below the consensus ~$0.81, which could cap multiple expansion and raise near?term valuation concerns despite revenue strength.
- Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts are bullish — one shop cut LINC to a Hold, signaling some skepticism on upside or valuation. AmericanBankingNews: Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.
The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.
